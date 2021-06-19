Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Northland Power (TSE:NPI) a C$49.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.80.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock opened at C$41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.45. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$31.78 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.