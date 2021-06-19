Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $325.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

