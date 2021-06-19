UBS Group AG Buys 13,173 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.83% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

