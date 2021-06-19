UBS Group AG Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.66% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.