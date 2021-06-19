UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,304 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS PFFD opened at $25.93 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.