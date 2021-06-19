Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 51,458 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.92. 813,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.