UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 678,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have bought 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,481. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $964.98 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

