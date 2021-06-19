uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

QURE stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $874,087. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in uniQure by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in uniQure by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

