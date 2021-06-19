United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

