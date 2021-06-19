United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Update

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,330,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 33,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,137,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,864,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

