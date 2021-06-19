uPlexa Market Capitalization Achieves $911,185.85 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $911,185.85 and $413.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

