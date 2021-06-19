V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,143. V.F. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in V.F. by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

