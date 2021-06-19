Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 536.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

VHI stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $696.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

