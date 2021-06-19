Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 374.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,765 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $570.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

