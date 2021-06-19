Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $85,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 53.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after buying an additional 525,676 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3,018.4% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 128,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

