Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $137.62. 386,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

