Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $27,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $104.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.05.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

