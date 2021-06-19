Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAR1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Varta alerts:

ETR:VAR1 traded down €3.55 ($4.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €134.95 ($158.76). 309,306 shares of the company traded hands. Varta has a twelve month low of €89.15 ($104.88) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €123.85.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.