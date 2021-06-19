Velas Price Hits $0.0540 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Velas has a total market cap of $114.66 million and approximately $872,810.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000844 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001840 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

