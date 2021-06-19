Venus Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $26.73 or 0.00074439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $272.84 million and $42.30 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,991.16 or 1.00214601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,205,760 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

