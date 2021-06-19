VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.71. VEON shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 41,373 shares trading hands.

VEON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,674 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

