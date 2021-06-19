Vidya (VIDYA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $618,972.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Vidya has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $618,972.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,065,747 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

