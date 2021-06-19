VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce $310,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $310,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 710,999 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,222,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,444. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.86.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

