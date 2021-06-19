Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $175.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.55.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

