Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,764 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

