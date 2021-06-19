Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

