Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Dril-Quip worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.43. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.