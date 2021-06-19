Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $116.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.