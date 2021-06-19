Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

