Warburg Research Reiterates €179.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €169.30 ($199.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €165.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €92.10 ($108.35) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

