Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM opened at $137.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

