Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 679,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

