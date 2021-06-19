WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,986 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 122.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHG opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

