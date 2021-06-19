WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

