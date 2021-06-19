Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.05.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.