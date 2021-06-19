Wen Hsuan Hsieh Sells 125,000 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DM opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

