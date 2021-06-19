Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 2,600 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $46,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 107.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

NYSE OGS opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.25. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

