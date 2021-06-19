Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 62.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 88.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

