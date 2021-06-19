Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

