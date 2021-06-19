Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.78 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

CDNS opened at $130.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.