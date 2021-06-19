Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Waters by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $342.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.40. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $348.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

