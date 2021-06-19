Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.