Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt raised Whitbread to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.