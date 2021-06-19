WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

