William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 59,575 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.18% of PDF Solutions worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

