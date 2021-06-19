William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,118,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Maximus worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $7,297,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

