William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $13.24 Million Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 238,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vericel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.97 and a beta of 2.12. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

