William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 120,217 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,217 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renasant by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Renasant by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.67 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

