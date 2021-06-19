William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 299,174 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,174 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Radian Group worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

