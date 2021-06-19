William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 412,947 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 412,947 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,732,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $422.86 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.